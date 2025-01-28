Louise Thompson shares how her traumatic childbirth experience affected her family planning

Louise Thompson opens up about her traumatic childbirth experience

Louise Thompson is opening up about her traumatic childbirth experience and how it led her to 'be triggered by babies' for a long time

The Made In Chelsea star who almost died while giving birth to her son Leo in 2022 and went through multiple complications afterward, shared in a recent interview about her decision to have more kids.

She told Grazia that she would "never carry another child".

"For a long time I was so triggered by babies – I couldn’t look at people’s babies and pregnancy announcements and those sorts of things," Thompson told the outlet.

The British reality TV star went on to say, "The tricky thing for us is that this just isn’t really possible in the conventional way because I’m not going to carry another child. I really wanted to freeze my eggs and some embryos last year, but I was overcoming by stoma surgery for a good chunk and then that was then when I started to feel really well."

"And I feel like I slightly missed the boat but I can’t put the blame on myself because there wasn’t really an appropriate time before I started taking a bit of a dip again," Thompson added.

It is pertinent to mention that the mom of one was also diagnosed with ulcerative colitis which is inflammation in the colon and rectum, and had a stoma bag fitted after dealing with the condition for six years.