Meghan Markle career at risk as bullying allegations threaten reputation

Meghan Markle has landed in trouble as she struggles to fix her public image after some former employees made shocking claims about her.

In an article published by Vanity Fair, an alleged former employee of the Duchess of Sussex said working for her was "really awful,” and claimed that some of the employees needed “long-term therapy" after leaving.

Now, a media expert has said that this could be a turning point for Meghan's career as she needs to be careful to avoid making things worse.

"Meghan Markle's deep struggle following the Vanity Fair exposé highlights the immense pressure of life in the public eye,” he told The Mirror.

"Navigating fame requires skill and resilience, and the Sussexes' transition from royal life to private enterprise has been fraught with challenges.

"The article underscores the power of narrative and the importance of managing one's public image. Whether fair or not, such scrutiny can profoundly impact personal and professional pursuits."

Before concluding, the expert said that Meghan may face a "make or break" moment of her career amid severe backlash.

This comes after a source said Meghan to Vanity Fair, "She's constantly playing checkers – I'm not even going to say chess – but she's just very aware of where everybody is on her board.”

“And when you are not in, you are to be thrown to the wolves at any given moment."