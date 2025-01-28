Prince Andrew's plan to avoid humiliation revealed

Prince Andrew has been set aside from his royal duties after his high-profile controversies.



Now, a royal expert, Hilary Fordwich, said the Duke of York has decided to avoid further humiliation by staying under the radar.

"Prince Andrew has voiced, to friends, he's embarrassed [by] his situation," she said. "The declining disrepair and decay… of his residence has become a spectacle, a visual reflection of the broader fallout from his despicable involvement with Jeffrey Epstein and further fall from royal favor."

To add insult to injury, King Charles III reportedly sidelined him in the matters of the crown.

"The definite is that for Andrew, there is no return to being a major royal figure, nor even being part of the family ever," the expert told Fox News Digital. "He is, deservedly so, a much-diminished man."

The monarch's alleged distancing from Andrew dealt a devastating blow to his financial conditions.

An example of this reported in Daily Mail that the 64-year-old is looking after his Royal Lodge's gardens to pinch pennies.

In line with this, The Sunday Times also claimed that The Firm has ended $1.3 million annual personal and security allowances.