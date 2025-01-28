Prince Harry could reconcile with King Charles, Prince William soon

Prince Harry's relationship with King Charles and even Prince William may be healing

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s reconciliation with the British Royal Family is on the horizon, per an insider.

According to a new report, many members of the Royal Family have been reaching out to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex ahead of Harry’s visit to the U.K. in the coming weeks to follow up on the News Group Newspapers lawsuit.

The Sussexes have been estranged from the royals ever since they stepped down as senior working royals in 2020 and moved to the U.S.

But now, a source noted that Prince Harry’s relationship with King Charles and Prince William is healing, and Princess Kate is playing a big role in it.

“Many people have been reaching out, most of his family has checked in, apparently Kate was in touch on behalf of her and William, which is huge,” the source told In Touch. “The messages of goodwill have gone a long way to making Harry feel some renewed hope.”

“It’s no secret Harry has been chipping away at trying to end this feud for quite some time now so he’s very grateful for this forward movement,” the source added.

“He is going to be heading there soon for his court case over there, he has to attend a hearing,” the insider noted, “Now there’s talk of him breaking bread with his father while he’s there, and possibly even William.”

“That may be hoping for too much, but certainly being this close to such a destructive disaster has highlighted the fact that life is very unpredictable, nothing is promised,” they added.

The mole also noted that given his legal battle against news outlets, Prince Harry “would have been gutted if his family didn’t reach out, it speaks volumes that they have.”



Prince Harry's relationship with Prince William, King Charles and Princes Kate was impacted by the release of his bombshell memoir Spare in January 2023.