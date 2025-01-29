Orlando Bloom reacts to Keira Knightley's remarks on 'Pirates of the Caribbean' impact

Orlando reacts to Keira's remarks on 'Pirates of the Caribbean' impact

Orlando Bloom addressed former co-star Keira Knightley’s recent remarks on how the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise shaped and complicated her career.

Knightley, who recently earned a Golden Globe nomination for Black Doves, told The Times that while the blockbuster series helped launch her career, it also subjected her to intense public scrutiny.

In regards to this, she stated, “I was seen as s** because of them,” while explaining that despite the backlash, the films also opened doors for her Oscar-nominated roles.

Meanwhile, Bloom responded in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, by saying, “I definitely understand where Keira was coming from, and she does wonderful things. I have a lot of positive takeaways.”

According to Daily Mail, the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, which began in 2003 with The Curse of the Black Pearl, propelled both actors to global fame.

However, while Bloom largely avoided media criticism, Knightley faced relentless commentary on her appearance, including accusations of an eating disorder, which she later revealed contributed to her struggles with PTSD.

Despite declining to appear in On Stranger Tides to pursue other projects, Bloom has not ruled out a return to the franchise, with producer Jerry Bruckheimer confirming two more Pirates films in development, as per the outlet.

Furthermore, Bloom said, “It was a wild and fun experience, so, you know, never say never,” while reflecting on his time as the swashbuckling Will Turner.