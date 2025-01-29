Witness reveals Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's actual behavior at wildfire aid site

Shocking allegations have just come to light that allege that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle needed people to ‘take a break’ from their aid efforts at a wildfire evacuation site, because they came in front of the camera.

The news has been brought to light by the co-host of the Never Not Funny podcast Matt Belknap.

He reiterated the story after his daughter Zoe volunteered at a center and admitted, “Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had showed up to that place and there’s like hundreds of people there volunteering,” but “they cleared it all out” and “everybody [was told] ‘take 15’,” because allegedly, “these people are coming in to pretend that they’re helping and get a photo op.”

Even the host Jimmy Pardo chimed in and bashed the couple of this action, stating if they wanted to, they should have done what many Nick Cannon who “joined in with everybody else. That’s what you do. That’s helping.”

It is pertinent to mention however that an inside source close to the couple responded to these allegations, in a conversation with Page Six.

In that chat they said, “It’s offensive to Meghan and Harry that anybody would think this is merely a photo opportunity. Meghan was born and raised in Los Angeles so this is, and always will be, home to her.”

They also bashed the Duchess from claims she’s “not just a tourist” because she’s “invested significant time and resources. They have donated money and essential items” and “they have also dedicated countless hours to volunteering, long before the media even caught wind of their involvement.”