Princess Eugenie celebrates arrival of second niece

Princess Eugenie celebrated the birth of her second niece on Instagram during an official visit to Saudi Arabia.

Taking to her Instagram stories, she shared a picture of the Princess Beatrice and Mapelli Mozzi's daughter, Athena Elizabeth Rose, and wrote "Welcome Baby Girl."

According to the royal family, Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi welcomed the baby on 22nd January.

A statement said, "Princess Beatrice and Mr Mapelli Mozzi would like to thank all the staff at the hospital for their wonderful care.

The statement added, "Her Royal Highness and her daughter are healthy and doing well, and the family are enjoying spending time together with Athena’s older siblings, Wolfie and Sienna."