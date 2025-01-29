Photo: Megan Fox not on good terms with Machine Gunn Kelly after split: Source

Megan Fox is anything but amicable with former beau Machine Gunn Kelly.

While the actress is set to give birth to their baby all alone, a source recently shared to RadarOnline.com that they are not even talking.

As per a source close to the former couple, the musician and the actress are “not on good terms” and “the lines of communication” between the two are “closed."

In conclusion, the tipster said of the 38-year-old celebrity that she “doesn’t want anything to do with” the father of her child.

For those unversed, Megan announced in December 2024 that she is expecting a baby with MGK, due in March 2025.

However, they parted ways weeks after this surprising announcement and it was reported that Megan found the musician cheating on her.

“MGK’s very flirtatious, and overly so sometimes, and with people who DM him,” the source continued.

Even though MGK denied these cheating allegations, Megan Fox remained “adamant” that they were not getting back together anytime soon.