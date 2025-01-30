 
Rihanna makes first court appearance to support ASAP Rocky at trial

A$AP Rocky risks up to 24 years in prison if convicted in his assault trial

Web Desk
January 30, 2025

Rihanna made a rare public appearance in the court to support her partner, ASAP Rocky during his ongoing trial in Los Angeles.

As reported by PEOPLE magazine, the rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, is facing two felony charges for allegedly firing a semi-automatic handgun at his former friend, ASAP Relli, on November 24. However, if Rocky is declared guilty, he could face up to 24 years in prison.

Now, on January 29, Rihanna entered the courtroom through a private entrance and sat alongside Rocky's mother and sister.

Dressed in an all-black outfit with gold accessories, the Diamonds crooner remained calm and serious throughout the hearing.

It is worth mentioning that Rocky has pleaded not guilty and previously turned down a plea deal that included jail time. His defense argues that he was carrying a "prop gun" to scare off potential threats. Meanwhile, the prosecution has claimed that he intentionally fired at Relli.

Rihanna, who shares two sons RZA and Riot Rose with ASAP Rocky, remained seated even during the courtroom breaks. Staying close to Rocky's family, she quietly chatted with them as the session ended.

Moreover, this marks Rihanna’s first appearance to show support in the case.

