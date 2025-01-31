Reese Witherspoon dishes on why her children 'avoid' her movies

Reese Witherspoon has opened up about a reason why her children avoid her movies.

During an interview with E! News, Witherspoon and Will Ferrell candidly discussed their children’s reaction towards their movie.

The duo is currently promoting their recently released romantic comedy movie You're Cordially Invited.

The Hollywood actress began by saying, "My children actively avoid my work."

"I literally had my son tell me last night that he did not know I made a living being funny,” she added. “He was like, 'I just didn't realise. You're funny at home - sort of.'"

The Legally Blonde actress has two children, Ava and Deaco, from her first husband Ryan Phillippe. She also shares a son, Tennessee James, with her former husband Jim Toth.

Sharing her son’s review, she continued, "When he sat through the movie, he was like, 'People were laughing at your stuff.' I was like, 'Yeah.'"

"He told me kids his age won't want to go see it because we're old. That's what he said to me: 'You're old. But they'll love it when they when they do watch it with their parents,'" the 48-year-old actress told the outlet.

Ferrell said while recalling his son’s reaction, "One of my boys said, 'Dad, You're like a player in the NBA who's had, like, a really nice career."

"And it's kind of levelled out a little bit, but now you're having, like, a second rise to your career.'"

Before concluding, the Elf actor wittily added, "So, I guess I was out of the game for a long time. Now I'm back."

Will Ferrell has three sons Magnus, Mattias and Axel , whom he shares with his wife Viveca Paulin.

You're Cordially Invited is now available on Amazon Prime Video.