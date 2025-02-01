 
Will Ferrell gushes over Nicole Kidman's acting skill: 'Preternatural happened'

Will Ferrell and Nicole Kidman starred in the magical fantasy movie 'Bewitched' which was released in 2005

February 01, 2025

Will Ferrell gushes over Nicole Kidman’s acting skill: 'Preternatural happened'

Will Ferrell has opened up about what it was like working with Nicole Kidman.

In a recent episode of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, the Elf actor candidly recalled memories of filming Bewitched.

Ferrell and Kidman starred in the magical fantasy movie, which was released in 2005, alongside Shirley MacLaine, Colbert, and Michael Caine.

Ferrell began by praising Kidman’s acting skills, “You came over to us because when the scene started and when Nora [Ephron] said, ‘Action.’”

“We saw why Nicole Kidman was a movie star because the moment she called ‘Action,’ she flipped some switch.”

“She became the most alluring and beautiful woman. She’s a beautiful woman, but something preternatural happened,” the 74-year-old actor lauded.

“We did the scene and all of us are in a fever of desire for the character that she’s playing and we can barely breathe. And none of us were saying to each other because that’s a weird feeling to have on a set,” the host gushed in.

Colbert said while recalling Ferrell’s reaction, “And you walked over and you went, ‘What the just f*** just happened out there?’ And we all went, ‘I don’t know.'”

“It was like an alien being had come and told us ‘Everything’s going to be OK,'” Ferrell concluded. 

