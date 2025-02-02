 
Prince Harry hit with major warning ahead of Visa row: 'You're not above the law'

Prince Harry gets hit with a major warning about his prospects

Web Desk
February 02, 2025

Prince Harry has just been warned ‘no one is above the law’ as his US visa case looms.

Royal reporter Bronte Coy made these comments while speaking on The Sun's Royal Exclusive.

The expert in question referenced Prince Harry ‘concerning’ visa row as “no one is above the law.”

She was also quoted saying, “The new US President has made no secret about his position on it. He's been asked about it so many times over the years.”

But “I genuinely believe Donald Trump has much more important things to be dealing with.” Still “it's probably something that's not going away especially as it continues to get this attention,” she also said.

For those unversed with the row, it is due to Prince Harry’s own admissions of drug use, which, by law bar anyone from entering the US.

Given this she added, “I think that in itself will be concerning because The Heritage Foundation, who is the one pushing to have the application made public, has also lobbied and urged Donald Trump to intervene.”

“It has said this is about accountability and no one is above the law which is also concerning if they maintain that level of profile on the case,” she even noted before signing off.

