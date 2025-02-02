 
Jennifer Lopez looks ahead at 'big year' after Ben Affleck divorce

Jennifer Lopez has big dreams for 2025 following her divorce from Ben Affleck

Web Desk
February 02, 2025

Jennifer Lopez is reportedly inspired to make 2025 her year as she enjoys the success of her musical Kiss of the Spider Woman.

Kiss of the Spider Woman premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, where it received a standing ovation, moving J.Lo to ears. It has also received an 80-percent rating from the critics at Rotten Tomatoes.

Following the premiere at Eccles Center Theater in Park City, the On The Floor hitmaker said in a discussion with the audience: “I've been waiting for this moment my whole life.”

“The reason I even wanted to be in this business is because my mom would sit me in front of the TV and [West Side Story] would come on once a year,” she shared.

“I was mesmerized and was like, ‘That's what I want to do.’ This is the first time I actually got to do it,” she added.

This success comes after the singer and actress went through divorce with Ben Affleck.

But a source notes that she’s positive about the year ahead.

“There's a lot of positivity for the year ahead,” the mole told Page Six. “It's a big year for her.”

Jennifer Lopez stars in Kiss of the Spider Woman alongside Diego Luna and Tony Dovolani. 

