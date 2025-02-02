Post Malone takes a turn with his musical preferences: ‘It's a transition'

Industry expert Lyric Mandell recently got candid about the impact Post Malone is making with his musical shift.

He shared everything during an interview with Fox News Digital where he was quoted saying, “Since 2015, Post Malone has hinted at his eventual dive into country and folk music, once tweeting that he would fully embrace the genre by the time he turned 30.”

“Now, just under 30 and true to his word, he continues to lean into personal narratives that have always defined his music, like struggle and nostalgia, while leaning into country music’s emotional core and killer collaborators.”

Due to this “the transition doesn’t feel forced,” partly “because it isn’t,” but also because “it’s a logical next step rather than a trend-chasing pivot that has been in the making for nearly a decade.”

“From a media theory perspective, Post Malone’s shift mirrors the shifting landscape of country music, where artists like Jelly Roll and now Post Malone are challenging traditional country stereotypes,” the expert also noted.

So in essence, “the genre is embracing a rawer, more diverse group of artists who blur the lines between country, rock and hip-hop. This shift creates the perfect conditions for Post Malone’s crossover to feel both innovative and organic,” Mr Mandell concluded by adding a bit later as well.