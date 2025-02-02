 
Geo News

Katy Perry reveals major shift in identity post COVID-19: 'A lot changed'

Katy Perry explained how she has evolved into a new person after becoming a mother in COVID-19

By
Web Desk
|

February 02, 2025

Photo: Katy Perry reveals major shift in identity post COVID-19: A lot changed
Photo: Katy Perry reveals major shift in identity post COVID-19: 'A lot changed'

Katy Perry recently weighed in on her last album, 143.

The songbird recently sat down for a candid chat with PEOPLE Magazine and got candid about the real meaning behind her work, which garnered mix reviews.

She began by stating that she wanted this album to become "the soundtrack for anyone's life."

"I created this album out of a real shift in my life when I became a mother, and I really tapped into that feminine divine energy,” she explained.

In addition to this, the mother of one addressed, “The messages on it are celebratory. They're about love,"

"I have an incredible identity that I've been able to create since COVID, when a lot changed for so much,” she continued.

“So the album really just celebrates love and this unconditional love that I have been looking for my whole life and never really knew it existed,” the lady love of Orlando Bloom reiterated.

In conclusion, she remarked, “That was a cliché, and it's actually true."

