Kensington Palace undergoes policy change as Kate intends to avoid Meghan move

Kate Middleton will no longer share details of her outfits during public engagements, said a report citing a source in the Kensington Palace.

According to GB News, the Princess of Wales' new policy policy is in contrast with Meghan Markle's approach as the Duchess of Sussex has actively invested in multiple brands she wears during public appearances.

It said the decision could be part of her efforts to redirect public attention from her fashion choices to her charitable endeavors as she makes a gradual return to her royal duties.

Kate Middleton is extensively using the official Instagram account the Prince and Princess of Wales to show her support to the people suffering from cancer. She is also using her digital presence to create awareness regarding the disease among her millions of fans.

Citing the palace source, Sunday Times wrote: "There is an absolute feeling that it [the public work] is not about what the princess is wearing."

The policy change marks a departure from previous practice, where the palace routinely provided details of Kate's ensembles at public events since her entry into the Royal Family in 2011.

Local media reported that the wife of Prince William is determined to ensure the spotlight remains firmly on her work supporting charities and other causes.



