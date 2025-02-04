Billie Eilish's brother Finneas speaks out on the Grammy awards

The 27-year-old star attended the Grammy Awards alongside sister Billie Eilish and called for their fanbase's kindness.

Finneas, Billie Eilish’s frequent collaborator and brother, took to social media to address fans after the sibling's nomination for Song of the Year award with their hit Birds of a Feather ultimately didn’t make it home. Billie also didn’t win in the other six Grammy categories which she was nominated for.

“Great Grammys,” Finneas, began the message on his Instagram Story, “So honored to have been nominated amongst so many amazing songs/albums. I don’t wanna see ANYONE with a photo of me or billie as their PFP getting’ in fights with other artists’ fans in comment sections.”

“Be at peace,” he stressed. “Congratulations to all.”

Billie was nominated in several categories this year, including Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Record of the Year.

The star duo also showed their support for fellow artists at the award show applauding Kendrick Lamar’s win in Record and Song of the Year for Not Like Us. They later joined the crowd in a standing ovation for Beyoncé as she accepted the Album of the Year award for Cowboy Carter.