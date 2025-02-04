Buckingham Palace releases King Charles heartfelt statement on big day

Buckingham Palace shared a heartfelt statement from King Charles on big day.

King Charles shared a moving statement to mark the World Cancer Day, offering support to those struggling with the potentially life threatening disease.

The moving message from the monarch comes a day before he is set to mark one year since the shocking announcement of his cancer diagnosis.

On official Instagram account of the Royal family, the Buckingham Palace dropped a video featuring cancer patients and workers, sending their love and support to those affected.

The emotional video also includes GB cycling legend Sir Chris Hoy, who announced late last year that his illness is terminal.

“This World Cancer Day, we are sending love to all those navigating a cancer diagnosis – as well as the incredible doctors, nurses, charities and families who work tirelessly to support them,” Palace wrote in the caption.

The palace also listed facilities where cancer patients can get support.

The video also showed English retired springboard diver and YouTuber, Tom Daley, who talked of his father’s cancer journey.

This comes almost a year after King Charles left Royal fans around the world in shock, announcing that he has been diagnosed of cancer.

Charles stepped back from public facing duties but made his return with first public appearance on April 30th with a visit to a U.K. cancer hospital.

In December 2024, a report by Sky News revealed that Charles’ cancer treatment “has been moving in a positive direction and as a managed condition the treatment cycle will continue into next year."