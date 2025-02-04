Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively share romantic moment amid Justin Baldoni lawsuit

Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively share romantic moment amid Justin Baldoni drama

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively show support for each other amid legal battle with Justin Baldoni.

On Monday, the beloved couple posed for a heartwarming selfie on a dimly lit street.

With the classic love song Only Wanna Be with You by Hootie & the Blowfish playing in the background, Reynolds posted the selfie on his Instagram Stories.

The picture, which needed no caption, showed the Deadpool star in plaid black and white jacket, meanwhile Lively donned a brown coat.

The snap showing Reynolds and Lively relaxed comes amid ongoing legal battle with It Ends With Us director and co-star Baldoni.

Lively filed a sexual harassment complaint against Baldoni in December, alleging “disturbing” and “unprofessional” behavior on set. Baldoni later countersued for $400 million, claiming defamation and extortion.

Despite the legal drama, an insider told PEOPLE Magazine that Blake Lively is "calm" and "just tries to focus on family life."

"She's in constant contact with her team. She sees the whole lawsuit drama as a necessary bump, but she's not letting it take away from her main focus, which is her children," the tipster shared further.