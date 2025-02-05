Prince Harry has left ‘vibrant life' to live in ‘beige Mecca', mocks expert

Prince Harry lives in the most boring place on earth, claims an expert.



The Duke of Sussex, who has his current residence in Montecito, California, has been mocked for leaving the buzzing streets of London to live in a quiet neighbourhood.

The Times columnist Katie Glads wrote: "I find myself feeling sorry for Harry, who’s found himself living somewhere so bland.

"Imagine leaving a palace in vibrant central London for this beige mecca to wellness.

She said: "Everything is exorbitantly expensive. Even the plainest home shop I find, Hudson Grace, is flogging [£804] silver champagne buckets."

She then branded that Montecito is "an immaculately wholesome Disney world, where famous people go to pretend to be normal".