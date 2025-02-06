Photo: Gisele Bundchen gives birth to Joaquim Valante baby

Gisele Bundchen has reportedly given birth to her first child with Joaquim Valante.

According to the latest report of PEOPLE Magazine, the Brazilian beauty has welcomed a baby with her beau Joaquim. Nonetheless, the gender of the baby was kept under wraps in this report.

For those unversed, the former Victoria's Secret model is also a mother to two children daughter Vivian, 12, and son Benjamin, 15, whom she shares with ex-husband Tom Brady.

In late October 2024, it was confirmed that Gisele and Joaquim were expecting their first baby together.

In another recent report it was established that the former super model has been preparing to have a home birth and looks the "happiest she's ever been."

"Gisele's doing great," a tipster shared with In Touch.

They also mentioned, "She seems the happiest she's ever been. She's truly thriving."

"The baby has been a happy surprise," the insider also added and concluded, "Joaquim can't wait for the baby to arrive. They are planning a home birth."