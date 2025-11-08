Travis Barker weighs in on his love for running

Photo: Travis Barker makes rare confession about leaving Kourtney Kardashian on runs

Travis Barker has been opening up about his unexpected love for running, and why his solo sprints occasionally take off without wife Kourtney Kardashian.

In a new chat with Us Weekly, the Blink-182 drummer explained that he always checks in with Kourtney before they hit the trail together.

"If my wife’s there, I’ll ask her, ‘Hey, do you want me to run with you?’ And if I run with her, then I stay at her pace," he said.

As fans will know, Kourtney and Travis share son Rocky Thirteen, who was born in November 2023.

Nontheless, Barker admitted that some days call for a personal challenge.

"But some mornings, I’m like, ‘Babe, I’m feeling kind of like I want to challenge myself,’ and I’ll go for my personal record,” he added.

“There are times where I’m feeling great and I’m trying to break my own records, and then there’s times where I’m just there running with the family or Kourtney and just cruising."

Looking ahead, the rocker said he hopes to bring their 2-year-old son Rocky along for the ride.

"I want to get Rocky one of those runner strollers that you can push him in," he shared before moving to a new topic.