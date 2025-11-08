Alex Winter gets candid about working with Keanu Reeves

Photo: Alex Winter gushes over Keanu Reeves amid new gig

Alex Winter is opening up about the rare, enduring connection he shares with longtime friend and collaborator Keanu Reeves.

In a new conversation with The Guardian, Winter said he values the fact that there is “no bulls***” between them, a foundation that has held strong since their Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure days.

The duo recently reunited for a Broadway revival of Waiting For Godot, and Winter, 60, admitted that stepping into the production felt possible only because he was doing it alongside Reeves, whom he called his “lifesaver.”

“I knew that this was a mammoth undertaking, and the only reason I felt we could pull it off was that it was the two of us together,” he said.

The actor added that working with Reeves brings “an immediate sense of comfort. I know I can trust him and he can trust me. We genuinely have each other’s backs. There’s no bulls***.”

Moreover, Winter went on to liken their creative rhythm to “being in a band,” describing a fluid give-and-take.

“It’s this fluid give-and-take. Sometimes I’m cooking and he’s catching up. Sometimes I’m catching up and he’s cooking."

"Sometimes we’re helping each other out of a hole. Sometimes we’re just on a f****** groove and we look at each other and go: ‘God damn, that was good! Where the f*** did that come from?’”