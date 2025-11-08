Jennifer Lawrence sheds light on the dark side of industry

Photo: Jennifer Lawrence reveals getting punished at the hands of co stars

Jennifer Lawrence has spoken candidly about uncomfortable encounters with some former male co-stars.

During a conversation about intimacy on set for her upcoming film Die My Love, the 35-year-old Oscar winner revisited past experiences while appearing on the Las Culturistas podcast with Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers.

Advertisement

During this chat, she revealed that they would sometimes “punish” her after she declined their advances.

“A lot of male actors get offended if you don’t want to f*** them. And then the punishment starts,” she said.

Bowen and Matt reacted with visible shock, before Matt quipped, “Just a little cute social punishment.”

Lawrence then leaned into irony, adding in an exaggeratedly serious tone, “I’ve just heard of this, I’ve never experienced it…”

However, Lawrence explained that she did not require an intimacy coordinator for Die My Love, in which she stars opposite Robert Pattinson, 39, and clarified that he was not among those who mistreated her.