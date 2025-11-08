Hailey Bieber marks Justin's big achievement with son Jack Blues' video

Hailey Bieber celebrates Grammy nominations for 'SWAG' with son Jack Blues

Hailey Bieber is celebrating her husband's major milestone!

As Justin Bieber's latest album SWAG received four Grammy nominations, Hailey took to Instagram Stories and celebrated the big news.

She posted a video clip of son Jack Blues Bieber standing up in a yellow automatic toy car. The video was set to the Baby singer's track YUKON from the album SWAG.

However, the Rhode founder wrote in the caption, "AOTY," which means "Album of the Year."

Moreover, Hailey also revealed the four Grammy Awards Justin is nominated for in the next slide.

The categories include, Album of the Year, Best Pop Vocal Album, Best Pop Solo Performance for DAISIES, and Best R&B Performance for YUKON.

Justin Bieber released the eighth studio album in July 2025. The album marked a major comeback for the singer. Notably, the album includes 21 tracks in which he talks about fame, mental health and love.

Hailey Bieber and Justin tied the knot in 2018 and welcomed their first child Jack Blues Bieber in August 2024.