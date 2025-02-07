50 Cent slammed for trolling late music producer Irv Gotti

50 Cent has invited trouble over a tasteless tribute to late music producer Irv Gotti.

The rapper, who shared an over 20 years bitter feud with the late record producer, took to Instagram on Wednesday with a photo of himself next to a tombstone that read "RIP."

"I'm smoking on dat Gotti pack," the rapper wrote, adding, "nah God bless him LOL."

The rapper also added a photo of the late Murder Inc. co-founder, who died on Thursday aged 54—confirming that he was taking a dig at the late music producer.

Fans took it upon themselves to school the rapper over his offensive sarcasm, telling the rapper he has "a special place in hell."

"There is a special place in hell for you!! The fact that you came so close to facing death yourself & you still have this mindset is beyond me!," wrote one angry fan, referring to a 2000 incident where he was shot nine times outside his grandmother's former home in South Jamaica, New York.

"Only a devil would mock death.... every soul will die," another social media user reminded the rapper.

A third user wrote, "One thing about cancers they will sit & wait on the ultimate petty card..."

"Very very very low. BUT Be careful how you treat people history doesn't delete itself," commented another.

The cause of Gotti's death is yet to be confirmed. However, reports indicate that he suffered a stroke ahead of his demise on February 5, 2025, following a week during which he was unresponsive and on life support after another stroke.

Gotti also struggled with diabetes for years, which contributed to his health deteriorating.