Prince Harry, Meghan Markle lost public trust after monetizing family rift?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle continue to focus on their individual paths professionally, a move royal experts call smart, according to Fox News.

Richard Fitzwilliam tells the outlet that “there is no reason why Meghan and Harry should not work separately on their projects, though they will sometimes appear together."

With Meghan preparing to launch her Netflix series, With Love, Meghan and Harry focusing on the Invictus Games, a sport event he founded in 2014, their professional split comes amid the ongoing tensions with the royal family.

Royal experts suggest that either it is their explosive Oprah Winfrey interview or Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s comments on the struggles with the royal family have made them controversial figures.

Moreover, the shocking allegations of bullying made by former staff members in the Vanity Fair article have simply lost people’s trust in them.

"The problem the Sussexes have is they have monetized their rift with the royal family so ruthlessly and would simply not be trusted by a great many Americans, especially with new bullying allegations made in Vanity Fair," Richard stated.

Royal commentator Helena Chard also chimed in suggesting that the youngest son of King Charles appear "relaxed and happy" during his solo appearances.

"When he appears at events with Meghan, he seems nervous. Maybe this is his protective side kicking in, although he allows Meghan to take center stage. [But] this is where things go slightly pear-shaped," Helena said. "Meghan loves the limelight and sadly the public is not keen on the recurring pattern of the ‘Meghan: Me, Myself and I’ show."

She added, "Maybe… Meghan sees herself as an entertainment powerhouse. [She] could work toward a production for the good of others and encourage others to take the lead role."

Additionally, Helena also criticised Meghan’s recent video with Billie Eilish, in which she arranged for a teenage fire victim to receive signed merchandise, calling it “inauthentic and odd.”

She claimed that Meghan Markle has managed to "spin a private story into her PR platform," saying, "Receiving a signed Billie Eilish package is surely a drop in the ocean in comparison to your house being burnt to cinders due to the LA fires."