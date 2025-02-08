Prince Harry 'extremely worried' about Meghan Markle’s safety

Prince Harry is highly concerned about Meghan Markle’s safety.

“Harry is extremely worried about Meghan’s safety. He was worried from the beginning, even when they were just dating,” claimed our source.

“He witnessed the spotlight that his mum was under, which had an impact on him that will probably last forever. In his eyes, he has genuine reason to be worried, and the amount of grief and abuse Meghan gets is deeply worrying to him,” the tipster explained.

The source continued, “She hasn’t been in the UK for such a long time, so the idea of doing public appearances here is very daunting to them. It’s very unlikely that will happen any time soon,” the source said of the Sussexes, who last made a joint appearance in the U.K. for the Queen’s funeral in 2022.

“He feels guilt-ridden for bringing her into a world where she’s subjected to so much scrutiny and criticism over everything,” they claimed.

Prince Harry is embroiled in a dispute with the Home Office in the U.K over the measure of downgrading his and Meghan Markle’s security. The Duke demands the same level of government funded security as other working royals.