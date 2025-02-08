Julia Stiles gets candid about Chappell Roan obsession

Julia Stiles has joined the club of avid Chappell Roan fans

Julia Stiles is the latest celebrity fan of Chappell Roan.

“I know that I am a little behind the times, I’m a little late to the party, but I cannot get Chappell Roan out of my head,” Stiles told Us Weekly.

“And I know that was, like, the album came out a year ago. She broke [out] a year ago, but it’s such a nice party to join,” she gushed.

Revealing her favourite songs by the hitmaker, she said: “First it was ‘HOT TO GO!,’ and I know the dance, and then it was ‘Pink Pony Club. It will not leave my brain. I think she’s amazing.”

Chappell has seen a meteoric rise in the music industry after she put out her debut album The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess. The singer received five nominations at the 2025 Grammys and took home the award for Best New Artist.

Stiles is set to make her feature directorial debut with the new movie Wish You Were Here.

Given her busy routine, the actress dreams of a beachy getaway.

“I love a good beach. I’m a beach and saltwater [and] sunshine girl,” she shared.

“I filmed a TV show for a few years in France and a little bit in Italy and it’s such a wonderful place. I’d love to go back. But a Costa Rica beach is for sure a happy place,” added Julia Stiles.