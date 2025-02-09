Taylor Swift steps out for girls night with Kylie Kelce before Super Bowl

Taylor Swift stepped out for a dinner with friends and family on Saturday, February 8, ahead of the highly anticipated Super Bowl showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Swift was spotted at Gianna Restaurant, a renowned Italian eatery in New Orleans, alongside her close friends Danielle and Alana Haim.

The singer, known for her hit So High School, kept her look minimal by donning a black top, high-waisted shorts, and a statement jacket featuring a beige fuzzy collar and sleeves.

Moreover, she completed the ensemble with black booties, a slouchy purse, and her signature Chiefs-red lip.

According to People, Swift was seen greeting Kylie Kelce, the wife of Jason Kelce, inside the restaurant.

Meanwhile, her parents, Scott and Andrea Swift, were also present, further solidifying the strong bond between the families ahead of the big game.

Additionally, this outing followed a private double date the night before, where Swift and her boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, dined at Lilette with Patrick and Brittany Mahomes, as per the outlet.

Furthermore, the group reportedly enjoyed a cozy meal featuring grilled hanger steak and Louisiana crab claws, with sources describing them as “super nice” and polite to the staff.

With Travis Kelce now in lockdown ahead of the Super Bowl, Swift is expected to be in the stands at the Caesars Superdome on Sunday, February 9, as he and the Chiefs attempt to secure their third consecutive championship, as per the publication’s claims.