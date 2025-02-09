King Charles, William's thoughts on Meghan's flirting exposed and truth teller steps forward

A royal expert has just shed light into the real issue that happened behind the scenes, when Meghan Markle was accused of flirting with her brother-in-law Prince William.

The original accusations dished on this with The Times and said, “The hugging and cheek-kissing fuelled gossip among the staff that Meghan was flirting with William, which she was obviously not, but the tense atmosphere caused by all the touchy-feeliness (and the resultant gossip) deepened the rift between the brothers.”

But it was all because she had a “hug everyone” approach to her personality.

This time around royal Biographer Ingrid Seward has come forward and told The Sun, “I think that Meghan's whole attitude is different from the royal family's because she was brought up in Los Angeles.”

“She's an actress and [in that industry] it's very touchy-feely but the royal family were brought up to be very formal.”

“Meghan does flirt with men because she sort of sees herself as an actress and she's portraying the fact that 'aren't I beautiful' - which she is - and she needs that kind of adulation.”

“I think very definitely she flirted with William, but I think it was really her way of connecting to men.”

But when it comes to their thoughts she said, “Prince William would just be rather embarrassed because it would be a bit alien to him to be so huggy with someone that he did not want to be huggy with.”

“Your body automatically stiffens if somebody comes and hugs you that you don't like or don't want near you. I think William just felt awkward.”

Before concluding she also roped in Princess Diana’s penchant for hugging and compared it with Meghan before adding, “She [Diana] was very huggy and that's the environment in which William has been brought up. Yes, huggy, with people you want to be huggy with, but it's got to be on your own terms.”