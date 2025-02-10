King Charles releases first statement after Prince Harry, Meghan Markle joint appearance

Buckingham Palace released a new statement of King Charles after his son Prince Harry made a joint appearance with his wife, Meghan Markle, at the Invictus Games’ opening ceremony in Vancouver.

The King shared a heartfelt tribute for the Namibia’s former president Sam Nujoma, who passed away at age of 95.

In a statement released by the Palace, the monarch expressed his profound sadness over his demise while highlighting his leadership in the struggle for independence and his 15-year tenure as president.

“My wife and I were profoundly saddened to learn of the death of former President Sam Nujoma today,” King Charles said.

He added, “President Nujoma’s contribution to history was immense, through his leadership of the long struggle for independence, and his subsequent service of 15 years as the Founding President of the Republic of Namibia.”

“His lifelong commitment to freedom and democracy, overcoming so much adversity on that journey, was truly inspirational.

“Our deepest sympathy and prayers are with the former First Lady, Kovambo Nujoma, their family and the people of the Republic of Namibia at this dreadfully sad time.”

This comes after Harry, the Duke of Sussex, made headlines alongside his wife, Meghan Markle, as they took the stage in Vancouver to initiate the games.

In a heartwarming speech, the Duke of Sussex welcomed the service personnel and veterans. "In this moment of difficulty and division in many parts of the world, we gather here in Vancouver in a spirit of unity.”

Prince Harry continued: “We represent 23 nations. Speak many different languages and reflect the full breadth of the world’s religions and faiths.”

“Beyond any differences, here at the Invictus Games, we are grounded in mutual respect, competing fiercely but believing in one another, supporting one another and rooting for one another."