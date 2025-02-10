Selena Gomez gets honest about 'Emilia Pérez' controversy

Emilia Pérez's star Karla Sofia Gascón is under fire for her old offensive tweets. Now, her co-star Selena Gomez is weighing on the controversy.



At the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, the moderator asked the Grammy-nominated singer about the matter.

"I'm really good," she responded. "Some of the magic has disappeared, but I choose to continue to be proud of what I've done, and I'm just, I'm just grateful and live with no regrets."

She doubled down, "And I would do this movie over and over again if I could."

Emilia Pérez is a hot favourite for the upcoming Academy Awards, and the film is leading the race with 13 nods.

But Karla's shocking posts about Muslim culture, George Floyd, among others, are drawing the musical crime into the chaos.

Besides Selena, the movie's director's reaction was harsh toward the first openly transgender performer to be nominated for the Oscars.

"It's very hard for me to think back to the work I did with Karla Sofía. The exceptional atmosphere that we had on the set," Jacques Audiard told Deadline, "was indeed based on trust."

"And when you have that kind of relationship and suddenly you read something that that person has said, things that are absolutely hateful and worthy of being hated, of course that relationship is affected. It's as if you fall into a hole," he concluded.