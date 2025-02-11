Charlie Puth begs Kanye West to 'stop' amid 'dangerous' claims

Charlie Puth has publicly urged Kanye West to stop.

On Monday, Puth asked the rapper to stop spreading harmful messages.

For those unaware, West has been at the center of controversy with his shocking comments, including declaring himself a Nazi and expressing admiration for Hitler.

His shocking comments lead to the deactivation of his X (Formerly Twitter) account. Moreover, West also received criticism for selling T-shirts featuring a swastika, further sparking tension.

Now, Puth took to his Instagram Stories and addressed West directly, writing, "@ye The message you are sending out to the world is incredibly dangerous."

Kanye West has sparked concern with his 'incredibly dangerous' claims

The We Don't Talk Anymore singer begged West to "stop" adding, "Please man, I beg you to stop. You are selling a T-shirt with a Swastika on it, and MILLIONS of people are influenced by you."

"Please I BEG you to stop, PLEASE," he concluded.

It is worth mentioning that Kanye West's ex-wife Kim Kardashian has also distanced herself from his remarks.

Moreover, the Friends alum David Schwimmer has also called on platform owner Elon Musk to permanently ban West from X.