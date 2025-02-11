 
Prince Harry called out for ‘dominating' Invictus Games

Prince Harry has been accused of hogging credit amid Invictus Games

By
Web Desk
|

February 11, 2025

Prince Harry has been called out for stealing spotlight from Army veterans at Invictus Games.

The Duke of Sussex, who made an emotional speech about ‘resilience’ and ‘courage’ of all participants at the opening ceremony of the games, is hogging credit for their bravery.

A source told the Mail: "They have become a distraction, overshadowing the veterans who should be at the centre of it all.

This event should be about the veterans, not royal spectacle".

The insider added: "While we remain committed to supporting the veterans and their families, there is growing frustration over how Harry and Meghan have dominated the narrative.

This comes as Harry said: "At this moment when there is no shortage of crises, no absence of uncertainty, no lack of weak moral character in the world, the values you embody—the way you carry yourselves—not only at the Invictus Games, but each and every day… your courage, your resilience, your humanity… illuminate a path forward for us all. And for that, we thank you."

