Prince William innocent wish for Princess Diana revealed

Prince William wanted to protect Princess Diana as a young child, says an expert

February 11, 2025

Prince William harboured protective feelings towards Princess Diana, reveals an expert.

The Prince of Wales, who is now first in line to the British throne, wanted to become a policeman as a young child in order to protect his late mother.

Royal author Andrew Morton reveals: "William and Harry were aware of their destiny. On one occasion the boys were discussing their futures with Diana.

“'When I grow up I want to be a policeman and look after you Mummy,' said William. Quick as a flash Harry replied, with a note of triumph in his voice, 'Oh no you can't, you've got to be king'," Morton continued.

This comes as Prince William was given an enticing offer by Scotland Yard commissioner to have his kids, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, be part of the team.

Commissioner Jayne Richardson told: "We are recruiting, actually, so if George and Charlotte are keen?" Prince William laughed and replied: "[George] is obsessed, actually, by the police… cars, toys, everything."

