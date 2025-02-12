Brother of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Dre Rose makes shocking claim about late brother

Stephen "tWitch" Boss's mom, Connie Boss Alexander, and his brother, Dre Rose, talks about the claims made in the memoir of the late dancer's widow, Allison Holker.

Dre Rose, the brother of the late dancer Stephen "tWitch" Boss, made significant remarks on CBS Mornings on Tuesday, February 11.

The conversation focused on some of the revelations in Holker’s book, This Far: My Story of Love, Loss, and Embracing the Light, including the claim that drugs were found in tWitch’s closet following his death in December 2022.

Dre acknowledged there might have been issues that only Holker knew about, stating, “There are things that she knows that we didn’t know. But know that there are things about him that she didn’t know.”

Dre, who worked closely with his brother, shared that the television personality often confided in him about struggling with imposter syndrome and insecurities that he found hard to discuss with his wife, "He felt silenced in his own home?"

When asked about the personal revelations in Holker’s memoir, including tWitch’s history with childhood sexual abuse, Dre admitted, “That was new,” and expressed shock over the information, adding that the family was left questioning what had happened.

The memoir, which was released on February 4, has given rise to the family feud with each claiming their side of events.