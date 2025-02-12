 
Geo News

Brother of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Dre Rose makes shocking claim about late brother

Stephen "tWitch" Boss's mom, Connie Boss Alexander, and his brother, Dre Rose, are speaking out

By
Web Desk
|

February 12, 2025

Brother of Stephen tWitch Boss Dre Rose makes shocking claim about late brother
Brother of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Dre Rose makes shocking claim about late brother 

Stephen "tWitch" Boss's mom, Connie Boss Alexander, and his brother, Dre Rose, talks about the claims made in the memoir of the late dancer's widow, Allison Holker.

Dre Rose, the brother of the late dancer Stephen "tWitch" Boss, made significant remarks on CBS Mornings on Tuesday, February 11.

The conversation focused on some of the revelations in Holker’s book, This Far: My Story of Love, Loss, and Embracing the Light, including the claim that drugs were found in tWitch’s closet following his death in December 2022.

Dre acknowledged there might have been issues that only Holker knew about, stating, “There are things that she knows that we didn’t know. But know that there are things about him that she didn’t know.”

Dre, who worked closely with his brother, shared that the television personality often confided in him about struggling with imposter syndrome and insecurities that he found hard to discuss with his wife, "He felt silenced in his own home?"

When asked about the personal revelations in Holker’s memoir, including tWitch’s history with childhood sexual abuse, Dre admitted, “That was new,” and expressed shock over the information, adding that the family was left questioning what had happened.

The memoir, which was released on February 4, has given rise to the family feud with each claiming their side of events. 

What happened between Ryan Reynolds and Jake Gyllenhaal? video
What happened between Ryan Reynolds and Jake Gyllenhaal?
Sabrina Carpenter reflects on her early music journey
Sabrina Carpenter reflects on her early music journey
Selena Gomez to surprise fans with upcoming project?
Selena Gomez to surprise fans with upcoming project?
Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel's biggest regret post DUI arrest revealed
Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel's biggest regret post DUI arrest revealed
Nicole Kidman sets to make return on Valentine's Day
Nicole Kidman sets to make return on Valentine's Day
Miley Cyrus shows signs of softening toward dad Billy Ray Cyrus video
Miley Cyrus shows signs of softening toward dad Billy Ray Cyrus
Cher 'determined' to take things to next level with A.E despite kids' disapproval: Report
Cher 'determined' to take things to next level with A.E despite kids' disapproval: Report
Why did Pete Davidson remove his tattoos?
Why did Pete Davidson remove his tattoos?