'The Batman' star shares major tease about sequel

The much-awaited sequel, Batman: Part II, is delayed, but Andy Serkis, who plays Bruce Wayne’s butler Alfred Pennyworth, is nonetheless teasing DC fans.



At Orlando's fan convention MegaCon, he said he knows the story of the upcoming film.

"I am as hungry for it as you all are," The Hobbit star shared. “He [Matt Reeves] told me the story of The Batman 2, and I was so excited for it.”

His remarks came on the heels of filmmaker Matt Reeves sharing an update on the film.

“I can tell you we're going to be shooting this year, and that we're excited about it. We’re doing something that absolutely continues where the story comes, but it's something that I hope people will be surprised by," he previously told GamesRadar+.

Matt also teased the villain of the sequel, adding that the name will surprise fans.

"The story is a continuation in a certain way and completely different in another. It's gonna show a different side to Rob[ert Pattinson]. I think it's going to be really cool," the director added.



The Batman: Part 2 will be in cinemas on Oct 1, 2027.