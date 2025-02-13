Anya Taylor-Joy turns heads at 'The Gorge' premiere

Anya Taylor-Joy turned heads at the premiere of her upcoming Apple TV+ horror film The Gorge, exuding classic Hollywood glamour in an eggshell minidress.

The 28-year-old actress was joined on the red carpet by co-star Miles Teller as they promoted their highly anticipated thriller.

According to Daily Mail, the Gorge follows two snipers stationed on opposite sides of a deep ravine, given a cryptic mission to prevent an unknown force from escaping.

The film, which also stars legendary actress Sigourney Weaver, promises a gripping horror narrative centered around a mysterious abyss described as “the door to hell.”

Moreover, Taylor-Joy, known for her roles in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga and The Queen’s Gambit, stunned in a strapless outfit with a pleated mesh cape reminiscent of a ballet costume.

Additionally, her sleek platinum blonde hair and sharp makeup accentuated her signature features, while she completed her ensemble with ankle-strap stilettos.

As per the publication, Teller, dressed in a black suit with an open-collared shirt, embraced a relaxed yet polished look.

Meanwhile, his wife, Keleigh Sperry, also made a striking appearance in a gold sequin gown.

Furthermore, several other stars attended the premiere, including Frank and Penelope actress Caylee Cowan and Arrow alum Katie Cassidy, adding to the evening’s star-studded atmosphere.

The Gorge is set to release on Apple TV+ later this year, with fans eagerly awaiting the chilling story’s debut.