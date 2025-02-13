King Charles sends key person to US tasked with special mission

King Charles has seemingly approved the appointment of a key person with a special mission to US, royal expert has claimed

The British Embassy Washington shared a photo of diplomat Peter Mandelson and tweeted, “After an historic ceremony in DC, Peter Mandelson is officially His Majesty’s Ambassador to the US!

“From protecting our people, to growing our economies; our nations are better together.”

The office further said, “As a longstanding friend of the US, he looks forward to deepening this vital alliance.”

Commenting on the post, royal expert Chris Ship said, “Meet the man who’s job it is to arrange a date with Donald Trump for a State Visit to the USA from the King and Queen”

He went on saying, “I hear Lord Peter Mandelson has been tasked with a visit in 2026 for the Semiquincentennial/ Bisesquicentennial/Sestercentennial/Quarter Millennial (yes they are all words) of American Independence.”

As per details, British ambassadors have a dual role, being representatives of the British monarchy and the British government.

They are recommended by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, and then approved by Buckingham Palace.