Prince Harry turns personal photographer for Meghan Markle at Invictus Games

Prince Harry showed off his photography skills at the Invictus Games 2025.

At the February 10 event, Harry turned photographer for wife Meghan Markle.

In the viral video on X (Formerly Twitter), the Duke of Sussex was seen capturing a moment as Meghan posed with Team Ukraine supporters.

Harry removed his glove and took a perfect shot for Meghan and the team. The Duchess of Sussex then playfully waved at him to join the photo.

It is worth mentioning that Meghan, who has been supporting Prince Harry during the Games, has returned to California to their kids.

As per sources, Meghan's return was "always planned." An insider told MailOnline, "This was always planned. Meghan is going home to be with her children."

"Meghan left the games in Dusseldorf early after five days to go home. This is Prince Harry's event and she is there to support him but this was planned," they added.

Following her return, the Duchess of Sussex posted a snap of Canadian treats for their kids, writing, "A taste of Canada and The Invictus Games for our little ones! Cheering you on from home!"