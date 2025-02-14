Prince Harry moves on to blackmail with King Charles

Prince Harry is reportedly changing gears and experts believe he’s started blackmailing King Charles as its start.

The expert in question who made this claim is The Sun’s royal editor Matt Wilkinson who recently admitted that everything seems to be a way for Prince Harry to “send a message”.

According to Express UK he shared this rather candidly, and explained that the ‘blackmail’ portion refers to his bid not to bring Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet around to the UK.

In Mr Wilkinson’s eyes “it’s a bit like blackmail” towards the King.

For those unversed, the is reported to have last seen his youngest grandchildren a few years back, during Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

He also referenced the Duke’s issues with security during this chat and said, “I think it almost felt like a bit like blackmail, kind of saying, ‘If I don't get my security, then you will never see your grandchildren, or the country will never see the family come back to the UK unless I get my security’.”

For those unversed, this report comes right after Royal photographer Arthur Edwards sat with the same outlet and called Prince Harry stupid for keeping his kids away from their grandfather, given that in the States, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet only have access to Meghan’s mother Doria, due to her estrangement from Thomas Markle.