Jonas Brother make major announcement to delight fans

Jonas Brothers are celebrating 20 years of being a band with a major event

Jonas Brothers are making their fans happy to mark the 20th anniversary of their music careers.

The Jonas Brothers have announced that they’ll host a special event called JONASCON in their native New Jersey, according to People. The event will be held at American Dream, a mall.

In a nod to their early performances in malls, the brothers will perform, and engage with Q&A panels. The event will also include immersive experiences and social guest appearances.

This comes after Kevin, 37, Joe, 35, and Nick Jonas, 32, shared a heartwarming letter to fans on February 12 to mark their 20th anniversary as a band.

“We were chasing our dream to play music and connect with others in a deep way that only music can provide. We were teenagers then… actually, Nick wasn’t even old enough to get into a PG-13 movie,” the letter read.

“In the years that followed, you’ve given us a thousand lifetimes of incredible memories. We wake up each day filled with gratitude that you’ve been on this 20-year journey with us. Together, we have celebrated wins, made mistakes, overcome obstacles, and grieved losses. Put simply: we’ve all grown up together,” it continued.

The letter went on to promise many announcements in the near future.