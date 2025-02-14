 
Jonas Brother make major announcement to delight fans

Web Desk
February 14, 2025

Jonas Brothers are making their fans happy to mark the 20th anniversary of their music careers.

The Jonas Brothers have announced that they’ll host a special event called JONASCON in their native New Jersey, according to People. The event will be held at American Dream, a mall.

In a nod to their early performances in malls, the brothers will perform, and engage with Q&A panels. The event will also include immersive experiences and social guest appearances.

This comes after Kevin, 37, Joe, 35, and Nick Jonas, 32, shared a heartwarming letter to fans on February 12 to mark their 20th anniversary as a band.

“We were chasing our dream to play music and connect with others in a deep way that only music can provide. We were teenagers then… actually, Nick wasn’t even old enough to get into a PG-13 movie,” the letter read.

“In the years that followed, you’ve given us a thousand lifetimes of incredible memories. We wake up each day filled with gratitude that you’ve been on this 20-year journey with us. Together, we have celebrated wins, made mistakes, overcome obstacles, and grieved losses. Put simply: we’ve all grown up together,” it continued.

The letter went on to promise many announcements in the near future. 

