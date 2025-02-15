Jay-Z celebrates as rape case against him gets 'voluntarily dismissed'

Jay-Z is claiming victory as a lawsuit alleging him of raping a teenage girl has been voluntarily dismissed.

The voluntary dismissal was filed by attorneys Tony Buzbee and Antigone Curis, per People Magazine.

The lawyers presented to the court that Jane Doe, who accused Jay-Z and Sean Diddy Combs of raping her back in 2000 when she was a teen, “hereby gives notice that the above-captioned Action is voluntarily dismissed, with prejudice." The suit cannot be refiled.

The rapper issued a statement on Roc Nation's X account, calling the dismissal of the case "a victory."

"Today is a victory," he began, before stressing the impact it had on his family.

"The frivolous, fictitious and appalling allegations have been dismissed. This civil suit was without merit and never going anywhere. The fictional tale they created was laughable, if not for the seriousness of the claims. I would not wish this experience on anyone," his statement read.

"The trauma that my wife, my children, loved ones and I have endured can never be dismissed."

Jay-Z’s attorney Alex Spiro also issued a statement on the occasion, saying, "The false case against JAY-Z, that never should have been brought, has been dismissed with prejudice. By standing up in the face of heinous and false allegations, Jay has done what few can – he pushed back, he never settled, he never paid 1 red penny, he triumphed and cleared his name.”

Meanwhile, Tony Buzbee, the attorney representing Doe and multiple victims in allegations against Diddy, said in a statement to People Magazine, "We have no comment."

For those unversed, the lawsuit was originally filed on October 20, 2024, where an unnamed woman claimed that she was drugged and raped by Combs and Jay-Z during an afterparty in an NYC residence after the 2000 VMAs while a still-unnamed female celebrity watched.

Jay-Z's identity was also kept anonymous until two months later.