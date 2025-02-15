Justin Baldoni's former agency calls his social media approach 'evil'

Talent agency WME is sharing their two cents on Justin Baldoni's ongoing $400 million lawsuit against their client Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds.

Ariel Emanuel, whose talent agency WME dropped Baldoni, 41, as a client in December shortly after Lively, 37, filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against Baldoni, made an appearance during a live Freakonomics podcast on Thursday.

Emanuel reiterated his support for his clients Lively and Reynolds amid their legal battle with Baldoni.

"Social media is a really good thing at times because it lets stars connect with their fans, but these two guys used it in an evil way, if that’s true," Emanuel said, seemingly taking a jibe at Baldoni and Jamey Heath, Baldoni's co-producer and CEO of their production company Wayfarer Studios.

"We just have to be cognizant that they should no longer be out there intimidating people, using social media to try to hurt them," Emanuel alleged.

"And using what they had been doing prior to it now to go against them — they should just stop. If they think they’re innocent, they should let the process play itself out."

Emanuel doubled down on his support for Lively and Reynolds, calling them "good people who have been in the business for decades and have never had any bad press about them."

"All the people they’ve worked with like them," he added before confirming he "fired" Baldoni when Lively's sexual harassment complaint became public.

"I am a ride-or-die," he said of his decision to drop Baldoni as a client.

Baldoni's lawyer Bryan Freedman hit back immediately in a statement issued to People Magazine.

"Perhaps Ari’s perspective would be different if they had ever met in the half decade they were clients of his agency."