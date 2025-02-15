 
'I love Prince Harry', says former royal family butler critical of King Charles' son

Royal butler shares some details of what royal household was expecting after Harry's marriage to Meghan Markle

Web Desk
February 15, 2025

A former royal butler has made critical remarks about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle but admitted that he too loves the Duke of Sussex  like many other royal fans.

Speaking to GB News, Grant Harrold said, "Royal fans that I get to meet have a lot of love for Harry. I love Harry."

He, however, was critical of how the couple contradict themselves by wanting their privacy and "the next minute they're doing these documentaries and people are in their homes."

"It's causing a lot of confusion, which I think is frustrating people," the former royal butler added.

The butler, who previously served the Royal Family, told GB News: "A lot of people, both in the United States and the UK, have kind of made their minds up."

Talking about Meghan and Harry's departure from the UK, he said, "It's really difficult to pinpoint why and how it's all kind of gone so badly wrong." 

 "When they got married, we all assumed that they would undertake royal duties in the UK like his brother and sister in law."

"That's not what has happened. Initially, I think everybody thought 'we'll see what happens'," he added.


