Photo: Ben Affleck's ex Jennifer Garner hidden complex working against her: Source

Jennifer Garner put countless efforts to help those in need after deadly Los Angeles wildfires.

However, the actress recently sparked concerns for her health as she does not seem to be in her best state after months of exhaustion, reported RadarOnline.com.

Elaborating more on her charity work, a source shared that Jennifer has a “kind” heart which makes help out others, but it also contributes to her exhaustion.

"She has nothing to prove,” they remarked and noted about the mother of Ben Affleck’s three kids, “since she's one of the most hands-on moms in Hollywood . She doesn't even have an army of domestic helpers."

The source also added, "Jen only had a supporting role in Deadpool & Wolverine last year but she spent months getting back into shape and sharpening her martial arts training so she could do her own stunts."

"The movie was a hit and Jen won raves, but you kind of wish she was a little more selfish and didn't feel the need to say yes every time a friend asks for a favor,” the insider also addressed.

"She doesn't want to admit it, but she has a messiah complex and is always putting other people's needs first. You'd love to see her go sit on a tropical beach – but Jen isn't wired that way. Her life is exhausting,” they concluded.