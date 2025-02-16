 
Kim Kardashian teases her appearance at 'Saturday Night Live'

Kim Kardashian leaves fans excited while teasing them with her appearance at 'Saturday Night Live' on its 50th anniversary

February 16, 2025

Kim Kardashian has teased her upcoming appearance at the Saturday Night Live 50th Anniversary Special, joining a star-studded lineup for the milestone event.

The 44-year-old reality star took to Instagram to share a glimpse of her role in the highly anticipated special, posting a short clip that revealed her dressing room door with her name displayed.

Moreover, she also shared a snapshot of her contract, further fueling excitement about her participation.

Ahead of the live taping, Kardashian offered fans a sneak peek of her outfit, flaunting her legs in nude high-heel leggings.

The event marks a significant return for Kardashian, as she is set to reunite with ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson, with whom she first connected during her SNL hosting debut in 2021.

According to Daily Mail, Davidson, a former SNL cast member, confirmed his attendance during Late Night appearances with Seth Meyers.

Additionally, the pair famously shared a scripted kiss during an Aladdin skit on the show, sparking a romance that lasted several months.

Alongside Kardashian and Davidson, other big names, including Jon Hamm, David Spade, and former cast member Aidy Bryant, have been spotted at rehearsals, adding to the anticipation surrounding the anniversary special.

