'BLACKPINK' Jisoo reveals inspiration behind debut album 'AMORTAGE'

BLACKPINK's Jisoo gets candid about her solo album 'AMORTAGE,' released on February 14

February 17, 2025

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo has opened up about what inspired her for her debut mini solo album AMORTAGE.

While chatting with Billboard, the Korean singer candidly talked about her recently released album.

On February 14, the FLOWER singer released the album including four songs, Earthquake, Your Love, Tears and Hugs & Kisses.

Referring to Britney Spears’ debut album Baby One More Time, she began by saying, "Every time I prepare for a solo release. I always find myself going back to her ‘…Baby One More Time’ music video as a reference.”

“I love that pop vibe, and I always say, ‘I want to shoot something with that kind of energy’”, the songstress said. “It’s a video I constantly use as inspiration when creating my own.”

“I think last year, as each member focused on individual activities, we all grew a lot. Now as we come together this year, I feel like we’ll be able to return with an even bigger and more spectacular presence.”

BLACKPINK’s members, Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa, have announced their reunion for World Tour 2025, on February 5, 2025.

Before concluding, the 30-year-old singer shared, “We’ve already done a lot of preparations for this year.”

