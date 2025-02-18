'The Brutalist' director makes shocking confession about filmmaking finances

The Brutalist director Brady Corbet has made a shocking confession about the earnings from his last two films.

In a candid interview on the podcast WTF published on Monday, February 17, the Oscar-nominated filmmaker revealed that The Brutalist's total earnings are "zero."

It is pertinent to mention that at the upcoming Academy Awards Corbet has earned nominations for writing, directing, and Best Picture.

“I just directed three advertisements in Portugal," Corbet told podcast host Marc Maron. “It's the first time that I had made any money in years.”

The recent BAFTA winner admitted that he and his wife Mona Fastvold, who is also the co-writer, “made zero dollars on the last two films that we made.”

Maron with a surprising reaction inquired again about the netted amount Corbet made, “Yes. Actually, zero. We had to just sort of live off of a paycheck from three years ago.”

The film has earned ten Oscar nominations which included nods for the supporting actor Guy Pearce and Felicity Jones as well as Brody, who recently won BAFTA for his performance in the leading role.