 
Geo News

'The Brutalist' director makes shocking confession about filmmaking finances

Adrien Brody was crowned as best actor in lead at BAFTA for his role in 'The Brutalist'

By
Web Desk
|

February 18, 2025

The Brutalist director makes shocking confession about filmmaking finances
'The Brutalist' director makes shocking confession about filmmaking finances

The Brutalist director Brady Corbet has made a shocking confession about the earnings from his last two films.

In a candid interview on the podcast WTF published on Monday, February 17, the Oscar-nominated filmmaker revealed that The Brutalist's total earnings are "zero."

It is pertinent to mention that at the upcoming Academy Awards Corbet has earned nominations for writing, directing, and Best Picture.

“I just directed three advertisements in Portugal," Corbet told podcast host Marc Maron. “It's the first time that I had made any money in years.”

The recent BAFTA winner admitted that he and his wife Mona Fastvold, who is also the co-writer, “made zero dollars on the last two films that we made.”

Maron with a surprising reaction inquired again about the netted amount Corbet made, “Yes. Actually, zero. We had to just sort of live off of a paycheck from three years ago.”

The film has earned ten Oscar nominations which included nods for the supporting actor Guy Pearce and Felicity Jones as well as Brody, who recently won BAFTA for his performance in the leading role.

Lily Allen hints at 'accepting pain' tattoo amid David Harbour's new romance
Lily Allen hints at 'accepting pain' tattoo amid David Harbour's new romance
Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson reunite during 'SNL 50' afterparty
Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson reunite during 'SNL 50' afterparty
Selena Gomez reveals if Benny Blanco stood a chance 10 years ago
Selena Gomez reveals if Benny Blanco stood a chance 10 years ago
Pete Wicks' friends deny cheating on Maura Higgins amid infidelity claims
Pete Wicks' friends deny cheating on Maura Higgins amid infidelity claims
Brandon Sklenar reveals whether he's team Justin Baldoni or team Blake Lively
Brandon Sklenar reveals whether he's team Justin Baldoni or team Blake Lively
Ozzy Osbourne gets honest about Black Sabbath reunion
Ozzy Osbourne gets honest about Black Sabbath reunion
Robert Pattinson reflects on his parenting skills
Robert Pattinson reflects on his parenting skills
Ariana Grande reveals the impact of trauma on her brain
Ariana Grande reveals the impact of trauma on her brain